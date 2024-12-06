Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quenton Jackson headshot

Quenton Jackson News: Back to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Jackson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Bulls, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Jackson will return to the bench due to the return of Andrew Nembhard to the first unit. The former Texas A&M standout is averaging 4.7 points and 1.1 rebounds per game when coming off the bench, so his fantasy upside will undoubtedly take a hit since he won't be in the lineup.

Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now