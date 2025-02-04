Fantasy Basketball
Quenton Jackson headshot

Quenton Jackson News: Dishes out 13 assists in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 6:46pm

Jackson tallied 15 points (6-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 assists, seven rebounds and four steals across 43 minutes Tuesday in the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 116-112 win over the Raptors 905.

Jackson is now averaging 21.1 points, 6.1 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 36.4 minutes per game across his 10 G League appearances this season. The third-year guard is on a two-way deal with the Pacers, but he's been largely outside of the NBA rotation since the beginning of December and should continue to see most of his playing time in the G League for the foreseeable future.

