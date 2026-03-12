Quenton Jackson News: Downgraded to out
Jackson is out for Thursday's game against Phoenix due to right calf soreness.
Jackson can be considered day-to-day, with a quick turnaround on the horizon Friday versus the Knicks. With several Pacers still up in the air for Thursday, Ben Sheppard is lined up for a significant role in the backcourt against the Suns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quenton Jackson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2416 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 3129 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 27November 27, 2024
-
General NBA Article
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agencyJune 30, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quenton Jackson See More