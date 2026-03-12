Quenton Jackson headshot

Quenton Jackson News: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Jackson is out for Thursday's game against Phoenix due to right calf soreness.

Jackson can be considered day-to-day, with a quick turnaround on the horizon Friday versus the Knicks. With several Pacers still up in the air for Thursday, Ben Sheppard is lined up for a significant role in the backcourt against the Suns.

Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers
