Quenton Jackson News: Game-high assists in G League loss

Jackson amassed 17 points (6-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Monday's 115-108 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Jackson led the Mad Ants with nine assists, though he struggled with efficiency in the loss. The two-way guard saw an increased role with the parent club while Andrew Nembhard was sidelined due to a knee injury. However, Jackson will likely see the majority of his playing time in the G League with Nembhard back in action.