Quenton Jackson News: Gets standard contract with Indiana
The Pacers converted Jackson's two-way contract to a three-year deal Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Jackson has played on a two-way contract in each of the last three years, but his strong play this season has led to the Pacers rewarding the four-year pro with a standard contract that is partially guaranteed next season and non-guaranteed for the third year, per Tony East of Forbes.com. Jackson has scored in double digits in six of his last seven outings (one start), and over that span he has averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 threes over 24.1 minutes per contest.
