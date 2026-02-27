Quenton Jackson headshot

Quenton Jackson News: Gets standard contract with Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

The Pacers converted Jackson's two-way contract to a three-year deal Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Jackson has played on a two-way contract in each of the last three years, but his strong play this season has led to the Pacers rewarding the four-year pro with a standard contract that is partially guaranteed next season and non-guaranteed for the third year, per Tony East of Forbes.com. Jackson has scored in double digits in six of his last seven outings (one start), and over that span he has averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 threes over 24.1 minutes per contest.

Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quenton Jackson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quenton Jackson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
116 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 27
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
November 27, 2024
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
NBA
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 30, 2022