Quenton Jackson News: Good to go Tuesday
Jackson (calf) is available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Jackson has been cleared to suit up for a second straight outing following a two-game absence due to a right calf injury. Over six March appearances, the 27-year-old guard has averaged 5.3 points, 3.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quenton Jackson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 125 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2421 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 3134 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 27November 27, 2024
-
General NBA Article
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agencyJune 30, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quenton Jackson See More