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Quenton Jackson News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Jackson (calf) is available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Jackson has been cleared to suit up for a second straight outing following a two-game absence due to a right calf injury. Over six March appearances, the 27-year-old guard has averaged 5.3 points, 3.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per contest.

Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers
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