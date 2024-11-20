Quenton Jackson News: Lands season-high 24 points

Jackson amassed 24 points (10-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 130-113 loss to the Rockets.

Jackson moved into the starting lineup for the first time this season, going off for a season-high 24 points. The Pacers are without a number of regular guards, affording Jackson with a great opportunity. While he was able to capitalize, keep in mind he had scored a total of just 28 points in six games to begin the campaign. As a player who is not even a consistent part of the rotation, we would need to see a lot more of this before declaring him a reliable asset.