Quenton Jackson News: Leads Mad Ants in assists

Jackson tallied 15 points (6-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 assists, seven rebounds and four steals in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 win over the Raptors 905.

Jackson recorded a game-high 13 assists Tuesday while also coughing up six turnovers. Jackson is averaging 22.1 points, 6.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals in 38.0 minutes across his seven G League appearances this season.