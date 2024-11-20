Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Quenton Jackson headshot

Quenton Jackson News: Making first career start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Jackson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Jackson will make the first start of his three-year NBA career Wednesday, replacing Jarace Walker in a depleted Indiana wing rotation that's missing Ben Sheppard (oblique), Aaron Nesmith (ankle) and Andrew Nembhard (knee). Jackson is averaging 4.7 points across 11.8 minutes per game in his six appearances this season.

Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now