Quenton Jackson News: Making first career start Wednesday
Jackson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Jackson will make the first start of his three-year NBA career Wednesday, replacing Jarace Walker in a depleted Indiana wing rotation that's missing Ben Sheppard (oblique), Aaron Nesmith (ankle) and Andrew Nembhard (knee). Jackson is averaging 4.7 points across 11.8 minutes per game in his six appearances this season.
