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Quenton Jackson News: Moves out of rotation Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Jackson (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Monday's 128-126 win over the Magic.

During Monday's contest, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle deviated from his recent approach and ran a more streamlined nine-man rotation while handing three of the team's established starters (Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith) 30-plus minutes apiece. As a result, Jackson and Kobe Brown were squeezed out of the rotation, but both should be able to reclaim roles before long. The 16-56 Pacers have little at stake beyond draft position over their final 10 games, which likely means that players like Siakam, Nembhard and Nesmith could be rested frequently and/or have their minutes pulled back. Aside from missing two contests due to a hamstring injury, Jackson had appeared in each of the Pacers' other nine games in March prior to Monday and averaged 6.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 17.8 minutes.

Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers
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