Quenton Jackson News: Notches 12 points in win

Jackson finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 114-110 victory over the Pelicans.

Jackson was coming off a scoreless dud against the Wizards on Sunday, but responded with his second best performance of his rookie season. Fantasy managers probably shouldn't look at him as anything more than a short-term streamer in deeper leagues, as the Pacers are expecting Aaron Nesmith (ankle) and Andrew Nembhard (knee) back in December.