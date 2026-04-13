Quenton Jackson News: Notches 21 points in finale
Jackson ended with 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 loss to the Pistons.
Jackson ended his regular season with a bang as one of three Pacers to eclipse 20 points. Jackson made a total of 49 appearances in 2025-26, averaging 9.1 points, 2.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 three-pointers in 18.3 minutes per contest. He will not be guaranteed a role in 2026-27, with Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) set to return.
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