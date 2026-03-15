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Quenton Jackson News: Playing Sunday after all

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Jackson (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Contrary to an earlier report, Jackson has been given the green light to return Sunday from a two-game absence due to a calf strain. His return will bolster a Pacers team that is already without Pascal Siakam (knee), Andrew Nembhard (calf) and Ben Sheppard (ankle). In the nine games prior to his calf injury, Jackson had averaged 9.7 points, 3.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 threes over 21.8 minutes per game.

Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers
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