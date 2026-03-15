Quenton Jackson News: Playing Sunday after all
Jackson (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Contrary to an earlier report, Jackson has been given the green light to return Sunday from a two-game absence due to a calf strain. His return will bolster a Pacers team that is already without Pascal Siakam (knee), Andrew Nembhard (calf) and Ben Sheppard (ankle). In the nine games prior to his calf injury, Jackson had averaged 9.7 points, 3.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 threes over 21.8 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quenton Jackson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 123 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2419 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 3132 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 27November 27, 2024
-
General NBA Article
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agencyJune 30, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quenton Jackson See More