Quenton Jackson News: Pops for 22 points in G League

Jackson posted 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-109 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Making his third G League appearance of the season, Jackson was efficient from the field en route to his first game with at least 20 points. He's averaged 18.7 points while shooting 57.1 percent from deep in 32.7 minutes per game.