Quenton Jackson headshot

Quenton Jackson News: Posts massive line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 8:08am

Jackson had 21 points (7-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and four steals over 40 minutes during Sunday's 126-118 double-overtime victory over Cleveland.

Jackson posted the second-best scoring performance of his career and a career-high four steals. The Pacers were without several key rotation players Sunday, allowing Jackson to see an extended workload. In 28 regular-season appearances, Jackson finished the campaign with averages of 5.8 points, 1.9 assists, 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.5 three-pointers in 13.6 minutes.

Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers
