Quenton Jackson headshot

Quenton Jackson News: Retreating to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Jackson is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Orlando, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Jackson made a spot start Saturday with Indiana opening with a smaller lineup but will retreat to the bench Monday as the team rolls out a starting lineup of Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, Pascal Siakam and Jay Huff. Over his past five appearances, Jackson is averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per contest.

Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quenton Jackson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quenton Jackson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
140 days ago