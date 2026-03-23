Quenton Jackson News: Retreating to bench Monday

Jackson is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Orlando, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Jackson made a spot start Saturday with Indiana opening with a smaller lineup but will retreat to the bench Monday as the team rolls out a starting lineup of Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, Pascal Siakam and Jay Huff. Over his past five appearances, Jackson is averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per contest.