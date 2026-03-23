Quenton Jackson News: Retreating to bench Monday
Jackson is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Orlando, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.
Jackson made a spot start Saturday with Indiana opening with a smaller lineup but will retreat to the bench Monday as the team rolls out a starting lineup of Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, Pascal Siakam and Jay Huff. Over his past five appearances, Jackson is averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quenton Jackson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 185 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 176 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1211 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2427 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 3140 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quenton Jackson See More