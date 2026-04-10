Quenton Jackson headshot

Quenton Jackson News: Scores 16 points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Jackson logged 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 105-94 loss to the 76ers.

Jackson didn't have his best shooting performance, as he needed 15 shots to score 16 points and also drained just 25 percent of his three-pointers, but he still delivered a decent stat line from a fantasy perspective. Jackson has embraced a bigger role in the Pacers' last few games since most of the regulars are being rested or sidelined with minor injuries. He's scored at least 15 points in three of his last five appearances while scoring in double digits in five of seven outings since moving to a starting role back in March 29.

Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quenton Jackson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quenton Jackson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
25 days ago