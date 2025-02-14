Quenton Jackson News: Shines in G League return
Jackson chipped in 25 points (11-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Thursday's 127-105 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.
Jackson missed Wednesday's win over the College Park Skyhawks due to a left knee contusion, though his absence was likely precautionary, as he played 37 minutes Thursday. The two-way guard has played only one minute at the NBA level since Jan. 1, and he'll likely continue to see the majority of his playing time with the Mad Ants.
