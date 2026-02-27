Quenton Jackson News: Solid line in loss

Jackson closed with 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 133-109 loss to the Hornets.

This was a strong showing for Jackson as he continues to play a sizable role for the shorthanded Pacers. Over his last four games, he's averaging 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 26.2 minutes.