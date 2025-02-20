Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quenton Jackson headshot

Quenton Jackson News: Strong effort in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Jackson collected 25 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 40 minutes Thursday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 104-97 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Jackson looked strong from the field and added to his solid night by getting to the charity stripe with relative ease. He continues to produce at a high level in the G League, pouring in 20-plus points in seven of 10 regular-season appearances.

Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now