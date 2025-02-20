Quenton Jackson News: Strong effort in G League

Jackson collected 25 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 40 minutes Thursday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 104-97 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Jackson looked strong from the field and added to his solid night by getting to the charity stripe with relative ease. He continues to produce at a high level in the G League, pouring in 20-plus points in seven of 10 regular-season appearances.