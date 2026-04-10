Quenton Jackson News: Strong line in win
Jackson supplied 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 26 minutes during Thursday's 123-94 victory over the Nets.
The Pacers sat most of their regulars for the front end of this back-to-back set, allowing Jackson to see extended run. Over his last seven games, he's shooting 50.9 percent from the field with averages of 11.0 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 22.2 minutes per contest.
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