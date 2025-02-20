Quenton Jackson News: Strong showing in G League

Jackson collected 25 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 40 minutes Thursday in the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 104-97 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Jackson is on a two-way deal with the Pacers, but he hasn't seen action for the parent club since Jan. 8 and should continue to get most of his playing time in the G League. Over his 13 appearances with the Mad Ants this season, Jackson is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 36.2 minutes per contest.