Quenton Jackson News: Surpasses 30 points as top scorer

Jackson contributed 34 points (13-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks over 43 minutes in Tuesday's 120-110 win over Greensboro in the G League quarterfinals.

Jackson led the way for Indiana on both ends of the floor in Tuesday's G League playoff battle, pacing all players in scoring and shots made while finishing one dime shy of the double-digit mark and recording a team-high-tying trio of steals. Jackson has appeared in 17 G League games this season, averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest.