Quincy Guerrier News: Adds 27 points in G League

Guerrier recorded 27 points (11-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 38 minutes Wednesday during the G League Raptors 905's 121-114 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Guerrier poured in a team-high 27 points by turning in an efficient shooting performance. He also came close to securing his first double-double of the season, grabbing nine rebounds for the third time in five appearances this season.