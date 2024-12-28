Fantasy Basketball
Quincy Guerrier

Quincy Guerrier News: Back in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Guerrier (undisclosed) finished with 24 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two steals over 26 minutes Friday during the G League Raptors 905's 111-108 loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Guerrier was absent during the last game of his team's Winter Showcase due to an undisclosed injury, but he was clearly at full strength Friday evening. He led Raptors 905 in scoring and also contributed defensively by accounting for two of the club's 13 steals.

Quincy Guerrier
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
