Quincy Guerrier News: Balanced showing in first unit

Guerrier posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 137-121 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

The undrafted rookie made his sixth consecutive start Friday, having now closed in double digits in scoring in each of these outings. Guerrier has started nine games overall during the G League regular season, during which he's averaged 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 35.3 minutes while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor.