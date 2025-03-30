Quincy Guerrier News: Double-double in G League loss

Guerrier registered 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 35 minutes Saturday during the G League Raptors 905's 122-111 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Saturday was the second game in a row Guerrier registered a double-double in the G League and has five on the season. He has averaged 14.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals over 34.9 minutes per game over his last 10 G League outings.