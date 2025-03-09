Quincy Guerrier News: Double-double in season-best outing

Guerrier closed with 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 114-94 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

In his third start of the G League regular season, Guerrier posted his second double-double of the year while pacing the team in scoring and rebounding. The undrafted rookie's 25 points and 15 boards also set new season-high outputs Sunday.