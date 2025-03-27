Quincy Guerrier News: Double-doubles Wednesday

Guerrier (illness) returned to action in Wednesday's 127-122 G League loss to the Long Island Nets, recording 11 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes.

Considering he was able to log 36 minutes, Guerrier's illness is behind him. In 27 appearances this season, Guerrier has averages of 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.7 three-pointers.