Quincy Guerrier

Quincy Guerrier News: Efficient in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Guerrier compiled 23 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 33 minutes Monday during the Raptors 905's 122-117 loss to College Park.

Guerrier had a strong offensive outing Monday as he finished second on the team in points scored while shooting an efficient 83.3 percent from the field. The rookie undrafted free agent has scored a combined 40 points across his first two career appearances in the G League.

Quincy Guerrier
 Free Agent

