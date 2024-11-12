Quincy Guerrier News: Efficient in loss

Guerrier compiled 23 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 33 minutes Monday during the Raptors 905's 122-117 loss to College Park.

Guerrier had a strong offensive outing Monday as he finished second on the team in points scored while shooting an efficient 83.3 percent from the field. The rookie undrafted free agent has scored a combined 40 points across his first two career appearances in the G League.