Quincy Guerrier News: Efficient shooting performance

Guerrier played 31 minutes Friday during the Raptors 905's 129-109 loss versus Westchester and compiled 17 points (8-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist.

Guerrier was effective shooting the ball Friday as he finished the game converting on 88.9 percent of his field-goal attempts. The 6-foot-8 forward is now averaging 14.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists across his first eight appearances of the season.