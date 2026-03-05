Quincy Guerrier News: Limited in return

Guerrier (ankle) amassed four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 FT) and one rebound in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 123-121 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Given that Guerrier missed over a month of play with an ankle injury, it's not surprising to see the Raptors 905 limit his playing time initially. The 26-year-old's minutes should pick up as he becomes further removed from the issue -- Guerrier is averaging 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 19.4 minutes per game across 12 G League regular-season outings.