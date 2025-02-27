Fantasy Basketball
Quincy Guerrier headshot

Quincy Guerrier News: Plays limited minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Guerrier played five minutes Wednesday when returning to the floor for the G League Raptors 905's 123-118 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Guerrier was presumably on international assignment with the Canadian Nation Team, resulting in some missed time in the G League. The 25-year-old forward finished with two rebounds and one steal in the loss to the Blue on Wednesday.

Quincy Guerrier
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
