Quincy Guerrier News: Plays limited minutes in return
Guerrier played five minutes Wednesday when returning to the floor for the G League Raptors 905's 123-118 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.
Guerrier was presumably on international assignment with the Canadian Nation Team, resulting in some missed time in the G League. The 25-year-old forward finished with two rebounds and one steal in the loss to the Blue on Wednesday.
Quincy Guerrier
Free Agent
