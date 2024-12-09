Quincy Guerrier News: Scores 18 points off bench

Guerrier tallied 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Guerrier has scored in double figures in two straight games for the second time this season. Despite the inconsistent production, Guerrier has averaged 14.7 points and 6.9 rebounds in 33.2 minutes across nine G League appearances.