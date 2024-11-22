Fantasy Basketball
Quincy Olivari

Quincy Olivari Injury: Dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Olivari is out of Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to a right ankle sprain, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Olivari is not expected to see many minutes at the NBA level, and this injury will complicate his prospects of playing even further. His next chance to suit up will come against the Suns on Tuesday, but even if he's deemed available to return, he shouldn't have a steady role off the bench.

Quincy Olivari
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
