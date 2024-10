Olivari was assigned to the Lakers' G League affiliate Sunday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

While the Lakers embark on a five-game road trip, Olivari will head to the G League and join the South Bay Lakers. Olivari saw his Exhibit 10 contract converted to a two-way deal Oct. 19 after an impressive preseason, and the 23-year-old will get some meaningful playing time while in the G League.