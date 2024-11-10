Fantasy Basketball
Quincy Olivari headshot

Quincy Olivari News: Game-high 28 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 8:11am

Olivari contributed 28 points (8-19 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 37 minutes Saturday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 110-96 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

The two-way guard posted a game-high scoring total while also trailing only Armel Traore in rebounds among South Bay players. The 23-year-old impressed enough in the preseason to earn a two-way spot with the Lakers, but he's still waiting to make his NBA debut.

Quincy Olivari
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
