Quincy Olivari News: Game-high 28 points in G League

Olivari contributed 28 points (8-19 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 37 minutes Saturday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 110-96 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

The two-way guard posted a game-high scoring total while also trailing only Armel Traore in rebounds among South Bay players. The 23-year-old impressed enough in the preseason to earn a two-way spot with the Lakers, but he's still waiting to make his NBA debut.