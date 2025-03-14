Quincy Olivari News: Game-high 28 points in win

Olivari recorded 28 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes during Thursday's 107-100 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Olivari logged a game-high 28 points, marking his 13th outing with 20-plus points over 33 G League appearances. However, the 23-year-old also finished with a game-worst nine turnovers. He is averaging 16.6 points, 4.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers and 1.1 steals across 32.2 minutes per contest with South Bay.