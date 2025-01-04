Quincy Olivari News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Olivari played 32 minutes Friday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 114-96 loss versus Mexico City and compiled 19 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists.

Olivari had a dominant outing despite the loss as he led the team in both points scored and assists while shooting an efficient 55.6 percent from the field. The two-way player has appeared in just one NBA game so far this season and will likely continue to spend the majority of his time in the G League.