Quincy Olivari

Quincy Olivari News: Leading scorer off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 1:52pm

Olivari played 34 minutes Monday during South Bay's 105-101 loss versus the Blue and compiled 23 points (7-17 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a steal.

Olivari had a solid outing in Monday's loss as he led the team in both points scored and assists despite coming off the bench. The 6-foot-3 guard is now averaging 16.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals across 19 outings this season.

Quincy Olivari
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
