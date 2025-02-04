Quincy Olivari News: Leading scorer off bench

Olivari played 34 minutes Monday during South Bay's 105-101 loss versus the Blue and compiled 23 points (7-17 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a steal.

Olivari had a solid outing in Monday's loss as he led the team in both points scored and assists despite coming off the bench. The 6-foot-3 guard is now averaging 16.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals across 19 outings this season.