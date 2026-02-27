Quincy Olivari headshot

Quincy Olivari News: Logs 11 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Olivari (ankle) generated two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 FT) and three rebounds over 11 minutes in Thursday's 102-94 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Olivari bounced back from an injury that sidelined him for almost two months, although his reduced playing time prevented him from making a difference in Thursday's clash. Prior to the issue, he made four consecutive starts, so he may have a chance to press behind Chaz Lanier and Wendell Moore in the guard rotation. In that case, Olivari could produce mainly from shooting numbers and occasionally through boards and assists.

Quincy Olivari
 Free Agent
