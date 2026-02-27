Quincy Olivari News: Logs 11 minutes in loss

Olivari (ankle) generated two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 FT) and three rebounds over 11 minutes in Thursday's 102-94 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Olivari bounced back from an injury that sidelined him for almost two months, although his reduced playing time prevented him from making a difference in Thursday's clash. Prior to the issue, he made four consecutive starts, so he may have a chance to press behind Chaz Lanier and Wendell Moore in the guard rotation. In that case, Olivari could produce mainly from shooting numbers and occasionally through boards and assists.