Quincy Olivari News: Logs 31 points in G League loss

Olivari produced 31 points (10-23 FG, 6-13 FG, 4-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and four steals across 43 minutes of Saturday's 139-128 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Olivari is no stranger to leading his team in scoring. He had a tremendous 2024-25 regular season for South Bay, producing averages of 17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.9 three-pointers across 31 contests.