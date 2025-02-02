Fantasy Basketball
Quincy Olivari headshot

Quincy Olivari News: Mixed results in blowout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Olivari posted 10 points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 126-92 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

On one hand, Olivari extended his double-digit scoring streak to four games. However, on the other hand, he's gone just 11-for-33 from deep over his last five games. The Blue have dropped five of their last seven games.

Quincy Olivari
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
