Quincy Olivari News: Records triple-double in win

Olivari racked up 25 pts (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks Friday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 127-123 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Olivari has been on a hot streak in the scoring department for South Bay, with 31 or more points in three of his last five games in the G League. The talented scorer is averaging 17.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season, shooting 40.2 percent from the floor and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.