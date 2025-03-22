Quincy Olivari News: Scores season-high points in loss
Olivari played 36 minutes Friday during South Bay's 117-113 loss to the Skyforce and compiled 35 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds and two assists.
Olivari had one of his best outings of the campaign Friday despite the loss as he scored a season-high 35 points while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from deep. The 23-year-old now averages 17.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.6 minutes across 36 games played.
