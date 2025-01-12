Quincy Olivari News: Strong outing in G League
Olivari recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.
Olivari scored at least 20 points for the first time since Nov. 17, when he started the G League campaign with three straight outings with 24 or more points. Across 13 appearances with South Bay, Olivari has averaged 17.2 points while shooting 40.6 percent from deep.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now