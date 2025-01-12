Quincy Olivari News: Strong outing in G League

Olivari recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Olivari scored at least 20 points for the first time since Nov. 17, when he started the G League campaign with three straight outings with 24 or more points. Across 13 appearances with South Bay, Olivari has averaged 17.2 points while shooting 40.6 percent from deep.