Quincy Olivari News: Struggles shooting in loss

Olivari played 35 minutes Thursday during South Bay's 108-88 loss versus Austin and compiled 17 points (7-23 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two steals.

Olivari managed to finish second on the team in points scored despite struggling to shoot the ball, converting on just 30.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 16.7 percent of his three-point tries. He now averages 17.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists across 24 appearances this season.