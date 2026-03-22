Quincy Olivari News: Tallies 24 points in win

Olivari amassed 24 points (7-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Olivari had a strong outing thanks to a season-high six three-pointers during Saturday's contest. It was also one of his best performances of the campaign in terms of rebounds, but he fell short of a double-double. Despite his recent production, the guard has featured as a bench asset in nine straight games.