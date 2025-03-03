Quincy Olivari News: Triple-doubles in victory Sunday

Olivari supplied 24 points (6-13 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists across 38 minutes during Sunday's 120-105 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Olivari recorded game-high marks in points, rebounds and assists, logging his first triple-double through 28 G League outings. The Xavier product began the season under a two-way contract with the Lakers before having been waived in January. He is averaging 16.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.9 three-pointers across 32.3 minutes per game with South Bay this season.