Quincy Olivari News: Waived by Los Angeles
Olivari was waived Wednesday by the Lakers, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Olivari was signed by the Lakers on a two-way deal before the 2024-25 campaign started after making an impression on the team during the NBA preseason. With the G League South Bay Lakers, Olivari averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game and shot an impressive 40.6 percent from beyond the arc.
Quincy Olivari
Free Agent
